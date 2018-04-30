Birr Athletic Club Notes (April 30)

Training

Training for Seniors continues on Mondays & Wednesday 7.20pm. We cater for all levels of walkers/joggers/runners.

Training for Juveniles continues each Saturday at 10.30am. Training will be back in Crinkle from this Saturday. We thank Killeen NS for allowing us to use their facilities over the winter. Very much appreciated.s. New members always welcome.

Presentations

Cheques for €500 each were presented to Birr Meals on Wheels and St. Cronan's Association thanks to the proceeds of the Annual Sean Lowry run held by the club in February.

Upcoming Fixtures

Sunday, May 13 - Tullamore Harriers AC 5K at 10.00am. (Offaly 5K Road Race Series)

Social Media

Facebook: Birr Athletic Club Seniors/Juniors - for all the latest news

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.