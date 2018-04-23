Tullamore Harriers Club Notes (April 23)

Offaly Track & Field Championships

Harriers hosted the County Track & Field Championships last Sunday whihc attracted a large turnout from clubs all over Offaly as well as guest competiors from Mayo and Kerry. Well done to all who part in the broad range of contests at both Juvenile and Senior level and congratulations to all those who medalled on the day. Thank you to all who helped to ensure the event went so smoothlyespecially Ciaran Farrelly who coordintated the Championships.

Results:

Girls:

U10 Turbo Javelin 1st Emma Mooney, 2nd Caragh Brophy (Birr AC), 3rd Isobel Lawless

U10 300m 1st Emma Mooney, 2nd Keeva Davey (Ballyskenach), 3rd E Foran (Edendery)

U12 600m 1st Andrea Ryan, 2nd Polly Duffy, 3rd Saoirse Murtagh

U14 Long Jump 1st Aisling Cotter, 2nd Hannah Troy, 3rd Niamh Galvin

U14 800m 1st Aisling Cotter, 2nd Emily Cunningham, 3rd Jane Maher

U10 60m 1st Maebh Cotter, 2nd Lily Grennan, 3rd Emma Mooney

U12 60m 1st Grace McNally, 2nd Alisha Maher, 3rd Katie Moloney (Ballyskenach AC)

U12 Long Jump 1st Ava Grennan, 2nd Mia Merrick, 3rd Alisha Maher

U12 Shot Putt 1st Cara Feeley (Ballyskenach AC), 2nd Emma Foley (Ferbane AC), 3rd Marie Shanahan

(Ballyskenach AC)

U14 80m 1st Aisling Cotter, 2nd Emily Cunningham, 3rd Jane Maher

U14 Shot Putt 1st Roisin Parker (Ballyskenach AC), 2nd Claire Kennedy (Birr AC), 3rd Julia Slattery

High Jump 1st Niamh Galvin, 2nd Hannah Troy, 3rd Jane Maher

U16 100m 1st Katelyn Farrelly, 2nd Ava O’Connor

U16 Long Jump 1st Katelyn Farrelly, 2nd Orla Hynes (Ferbane AC), 3rd Ciara Carty (Birr AC)

U16 800m 1st Ava O'Connor, 2nd Lydia Buckley, 3rd Ruby Stevens

U16 Shot Putt 1st Caoimhe Darcy (Birr AC), 2nd Elizabeth O'Keeffe (Ballyskenach AC), 3rd Orla

Hynes(Ferbane AC)

Boys

U10 60m 1st Darragh Murray, 2nd Darragh Waldron (Ferbane AC), 3rd Edward Carty (Birr AC)

U10 300m 1st Darragh Waldron (Ferbane AC), 2nd Darragh Murray, 3rd Patrick Duffy

U10 Javelin 1st Alex Gleson (Ballskenach AC), 2nd Darragh Murray, 3rd Dillon Buckley (Ferbane AC)

U12 600m 1st Callum Corcoran (Ferbane AC), 2nd Shay Glesson (Ballyskenach AC), 3rd Cormac

Farrell (Edenderry AC)

U12 Shot Putt 1st Cian Crampton, 2nd Daniel McDonald, 3rd Stephen Byrne

U14 800m 1st Luke Duffy, 2nd Ronan Murray, 3rd Jack Donegan

U14 Long Jump 1st Evan Farrelly, 2nd James Saunders, 3rd Diarmuid Cadden

U14 High Jump 1st Eoin Corcoran, 2nd Oisin Delaney

U14 Shot Putt 1st Luke Duffy, 2nd Eoghan Grennan (Ferbane AC), 3rd Christopher Moloney

(Ballyskenach AC)

U16 100m 1st Daniel Dowling, 2nd Michael Dowling, 3rd Aaron Cushen (Clara AC)

U16 Long Jump 1st Diarmuid Finneran, 2nd Michael Dowling, Jack Saunders

U16 High Jump 1st Jack Saunders, 2nd Diarmuid Finneran, 3rd Cian Law

U16 Shot Putt 1st Jack Crampton, 2nd Diamuid Finnernan, 3rd Jack Saunders

U16 800m 1st Cian Law, 2nd Cian Murphy, 3rd Aaron Cushen (Clara AC)

U16 200m 1st Daniel Dowling, 2nd Michael Dowling, 3rd Diarmuid Finneran

Senior Ladies

100m 1st Emily Jordan, 2nd Sarah Stephens

400m 1st Sarah Stephens

O35 100m 1st Verona Smyth, 2nd Mary Moloney (Ballyskenach AC)

O40 100m 1st Mary Feely (Ballyskenach AC), 2nd Marie Sweeney (Birr AC), 3rd Catriona Daly

(Ferbane AC)

O40 400m 1st Carmel Murray (Birr AC), 2nd Catriona Daly (Ferbane AC), 3rd Marie Sweeney (Birr AC)

O50 100, Ann Hanrahan (Birr AC), Carmel Ormond (Ballyskenach AC), 3rd Helen Reynolds (TH)

O50 400m Ann Hanrahan (Birr AC)

Ladies Long Jump

Senior Ladies 1st Emily Jordan; O35 1st Verona Smith, O40 1st Marie Sweeney (Birr AC), 2nd Sandra

Busteed.

Ladies Shot Putt

O35 1st Verona Smith

O40 1st Bridget O’Keefe (Ballyskenach AC), 2nd Carmel Murray (Birr AC), 3rd Aisling McCormack

O50 1st Marion Feehan (Ferbane AC), 2nd Josie Lalor, 3rd Carmel Ormond (Ballyskenach)

Javelin

O40 1st Hillary Duncan, 2nd Patricia Crowley (Ballyskenach AC), 3rd Bridget O'Keeffe (Ballyskenach

AC)

O50 1st Marion Feehan (Ferbane AC)

Mens Shot Putt

Senior Men 1st Michael McConigley; O40 1st Kevin Waldron (Ferbane AC), 2nd Damien Finnerty (Birr

AC)

O50 1st Adrian Brennan, 2nd Jude Feehan (Ferbane AC)

O60 1st Jim Dolan

Men’s Long Jump

O35 1st Darren Butler

O40 1st Stephen Byrne (NMD), 2nd Evan Lynam (NMD)

O60 1st Jim Dolan

Javelin

O35 1st Darren Butler

O40 1st Kevin Waldron (Ferbane AC), 2nd Damien Finnerty (Birr AC)

O50 1st Adrian Brennan, 2nd Mark Lowry (Clara AC)

O60 1st Jim Dolan

Mens 100

O35 1st Darren Butler,

O40 1st Stephen Byrne (NMD), 2nd Peter Ormond (Ballyskenach), 3rd Mark Conway (Ballyskenach)

O50 1st Pat Hill (Ferbane AC), 2nd Aidan Egan, 3rd M Maher (Ballyskenach AC)

Mens 400m

Senior Men 1st Aaron Keane

O40 1st Peter Ormond (Ballyskenach), 2nd Stephen Byrne (NMD), 3rd Mark Conway (Ballyskenach)

O50 1st Pat Hill (Ferbane AC, 2nd Pat Kennedy

Mile

Senior Men 1st David Staunton (Clara AC), 2nd Harry Flynn

O35 1st Leonard Mooney, 2nd Darren Butler

O40 1st Glenn Finlay, 2nd Mark Evans (Edenderry AC), 3rd Michael Murphy (Birr AC)

O50 1st Brendan Donagher (NMD), 2nd Finian McDermot, 3rd Michael Maher (Ballyskenach).

Senior Ladies

1st Sarah Stephens

O35 1st Fionnuala Shannahan (Ballyskenach AC)

O40 1st Carmel Murray (Birr AC), 2nd Mags Grennan, 3rd Catrona Daly (Ferbane AC)

O50 1st Ann Harahan (Birr AC), 2nd Martina Conlon

O60 1st Mary Galvin

Mens 3000m

Senior Men 1st Paul Buckley (Ferbane AC),

O35 1st Leonard Mooney

O40 1st Glenn Finlay, 2nd Liam Byrne, 3rd Richie Galvin

O50 1st Brendan Donagher (NMD), 2nd Aiden Egan

O60 1st Johnny Feery

National 10k

Congratulaitons to Jim Langan who took the O75 gold medal at the National 10k Championships in the Phoenix Park as part of the Great Ireland Run.

London Marathon

The 40,000 runners who took to the start line for last Sunday’s London Marathon faced unusally warm weather making the event particulary gruelling. Tullamore Harriers had three athletes competing and having trained through the winter for this race, all three did very well in conditions they couldn’t have prepared for; Rob Maunsell ran 3.51.49, Denis Flynn ran 4.17.37 and Miriam Brady ran 5.09.53. Very well done to you all.

Royal Canal Half Marathon & 10k

Congratulations to Sinead Rigney who won the Royal Cananl Half Marathon in Longford last weekend in a time of 1.32.21. Rita Daly had a great run in the 10k event finished 2nd lady in 46.32. Sinead won the Royal Canal Half Marathon in Longford yesterday in a great time of 1:32:21. Congrats Sinead.

Cloghan Charity 5k

Richie Faulkiner and Lavinia Leahy took 1st place the men and women categories in the Cloghan Charity 5k last Sunday – well done to both on great performances.

Heritage 5k

Gary O'Dwyer ran the Heritage 5k Charity Run in Portarlington and was 8th place overall with 21.47.

Tullamore Harriers 5k road race – Sunday, May 13

This is the next race in the Offaly Road Race Series. On a fast flat route, and closed roads, this race has it all. Note to all those who recently completed our C25k.....you can do this!! So keep that training going and see you on May 13.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

Sign up for the 2018 Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon before the end of the month to avail of the early bird option! Price increase on May 1. Sign up and be part of a super event. This year we anticipate closing the event much earlier so sign up now. Again this year we have the Relay Entry option so if you are not interested in the Half Marathon and would like to be part of this fantastic day - this is your opportunity. The half marathon is the Leinster Athletics Half Marathon Championship and the Offaly Half Championship race. See FAQ regarding the event at www.tullamoreharriers.com.

Membership

Please note that club membership runs for the calendar year so 2018 membership is now overdue. Membership forms are available from the club house.

Fixtures

Sun 13th May Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 4 –Tullamore Harriers AC

Fri 25th May Killeigh Annual 4 mile Road Race (Offaly Novice Road Race Championships)

Fri 1st June Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 5 – Ballyskenach AC

Fri 15th June Ballinagar 10K (Offaly 10k Championships)

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays 6.30pm-8pm.