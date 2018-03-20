Tullamore Basketball Club Notes (March 20)

St. Patrick's Day Parade

Well done to all our young members attending the parade on a very cold St Patrick's morning and doing the club proud in winning the 'youth' award.

Games

There is a very busy weekend ahead for the club with the following fixtures:



21-3-18 U18 Boys v Portlaoise in Colaiste Choilm Tullamore at 8.30pm

22-3-18 U12D2 Girls(Flames) v Ballyroan in CC Tullamore at 6pm

U12D2 Girls(Tigers) v Clonaslee in CC Tullamore at 7.15pm

23-3-18 U14D2 Girls v Clonaslee 6pm U12D1 Girls v Athlone 7.15pm

U18 Girls v Clonaslee 8.30pm in Colaiste Choilm

24-3-18 U14D1 Girls v Portlaoise 11.15

U16(Phoenix) Girls v Clonaslee @12.30 both in Colaiste Choilm

24-3-18 U16D2 Boys v Kestrels 3pm, U14 Boys v Athlone 4.15 both in Portarlinton.

All Finals in Colaiste Iosgain Portarlington

Wishing all our players and coaches success.

