GALLERY: Success for Tullamore Harriers juvenile athletes at the Leinster Indoor Championships

Over fifty athletes travelled to Athlone Institute of Technology on Sunday to participate in the last day of the Leinster Indoor Athletics Championships.

These young athletes took park in track and field events as well as middle distance running on the day. All athletes put in great performances on the day, setting personal bests in their event and bringing home several provincial medals.

The day got off to a good start with the Boys u17 Long Jump. Diarmaid Finneran put in a great performance to jump a distance of 5.24 metres, setting a new pb and winning the bronze medal.

Evan Farrelly put in a great performance in the Boys u14 Long Jump, jumping 5.0 metres. He also set a new pb in doing so, and took first place on the podium claiming a gold medal.

In the Boys u18 200 Metres, both Aaron Keane and Emmanuel Ilori ran very good heats to reach the final. Drawing in lane 5 and 6 in the final both athletes ran a great race in times of 22.91 and 23.77 seconds to claim silver and bronze medals. Well done lads.

In the Girls u16 200 Metres, Katie Bourke ran a pb of 27.80 seconds to qualify for the final. Unfortunately, due to injury in the long jump competition, Katie had to withdraw from the 200 Metres final.

In the Girls u16 60 Metres hurdles final, Katelyn Farrelly glided over the hurdles running a time of 9.44 seconds to win a gold medal. After a short break, Katelyn took part in the girls u16 Long Jump. After the first three jumps Katelyn was in sixth place. On her 5th jump Katelyn jumped 4.98 metres to move into second place and eventually claim a silver medal. Well done Katelyn.

In the boys u14 High Jump, Jack Saunders set a new pb of 1.50 metres just missing out on the bronze medal.

Evan Farrelly finished off the day on a high by winning the boys u14 60 Metres final in a time of 9.51 seconds to win his second gold medal of the day.

There were four medalists in the middle distances. Ava O'Connor led her 800m from start to finish to complete her Leinster Middle distance double having won the 1500m a month ago. In the Under 18 Boys 800m James Dunne and Philip King had a great day winning silver and bronze medals in a very competitive race. The last medal on the day went to Luke Duffy in the Under 14 800m. Luke came second in a great new PB of 2.17

Throughout the day there were pbs set by several other athletes in the shot put, high jump, sprints and middle distance. A total 10 athletes made it through to the National Finals. It was a great performance on the day by all. Thanks to all the parents who attended and supported the athletes and coaches. Well done all.

All Ireland Schools Cross Country

Danielle Donegan competed in the Irish Schools Cross Country in Waterford IT on Saturday March 10th, coming sixth in the Senior Girls race over a tough course. Her result was a huge achievement considering the short distance wouldn't suit her. Ruby Steuven also travelled to Waterford for the competition and despite getting a stitch on the first lap ran on and finished 57th.

National Masters Indoors

The Irish Life Health Masters Indoor Championships which had been cancelled due to Storm Emma the previous week was run off in AIT on Saturday March 10. Congratulations to our competitors who were up against the best of the best in the Master’s competitions.

Congratulations to Georgina Tuohey who took gold in the 3000m walk in 17:04. Mary Walsh too took gold in the o65 age group for the 200m in 40:13. Jim Langan was the winner of the o75 1500m with 7:39 and our relay team of Dave Murray, Leonard Mooney, Darren Butler and Glen Finlay took bronze in the last track event of the day. Well done everyone.

Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 1 – Naomh Ciaran AC

Well done to all who supported the 1st race of the Offaly Road Race Series which was hosted by Naomh Ciaran AC, on Sunday, March 11th. The weather was a perfect for running and congratulations to the host club for a super event.

The 5k race was won by Portlaoise AC’s James Hamm in a time of 16:24, and 1st lady was Aisling O’Connor, Edenderry AC in 17:48.

1st home for Tullamore Harriers was Jason Donegan in 6th place overall and Pauline Curley was 3rd Lady overall. 1st Juniors went to Danielle Donegan & Conor Butler, 1st o60’s Johnny Feery and Mary Galvin, and 1st o70 was Jim Langan.

Overall Tullamore Harriers results:

Jason Donegan 17:09, Len Mooney 17:12, Conor Butler 17:22, Pauline Curley 17:55, Darragh Rigney 18:12, Darren Butler 18:26, Brendan Abbott 18:31, Johnny Feery 18:41, Peter Bennet 18:59, Leslie Buckley 19:22, Danielle Donegan 19:37, Nita McLouglin 19:18, Sinead Rigney 20:16, Adrian Martin 21:14, Paul Shaw 21:38, Rita Daly 22:01, Sarah Stephens 22:09, Charlotte Abbott 22:19, Mary Daly 22:30, Gary Dwyer 22:36, Mags Grennan 22:40, Helena Buckley 23:20, Mary Galvin 23:21, Joe Wrafter 23:27, Joe White 23:28, Katie Dunne 23:37, Marie Donegan 23:51, Jack Ryan 23:56, Hilary Duncan 24:26, Michael McConigly 24:36, Andy O’Grady 24:45, Arlene Finnerty 25:11, Fallen Conlon 25:14, Martina Conlon 25:16, Naomi Galvin 25:30, Anne Daly 25:36, Emer Bermingham 25:36, Jim Langan 26:26. Claire Bermingham 26;27, Pascal Naughton 26:28, Sharon Daly 27:27, Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 27:29, Mary Fox Mann 30:06, Ricky White 38:08, Caoimhe White 38:08, Lara White 38:08, Olivia Weldon 40:13, Nicola White 50:08, Joey White 50:11

Meath Spring Half Marathon

The long established Meath Spring Half Marathon hosted by Bohermeen AC. attracted a huge field on Sunday March 11th. The race was won by Mark Ryan (Rathfarnham AC) in 1:08:01. We had 2 athletes wearing the blue and white - Fionnan Minnock who posted 1:31:33 and Rob Maunsell 1:34:05. Great running lads.

Abbey 8k

Melissa Hogan headed to Loughrea for the Abbey 8k road race on Sunday last. She crossed the line in 1:02:58. Well done Melissa.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

Entries are coming in fast for the 2018 Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon....so don't miss out. This year we anticipate closing the event much earlier so sign up now. Again this year we have the Relay Entry option so if you are not interested in the Half Marathon and would like to be part of this fantastic day....this is your opportunity. The half marathon is the Leinster Athletics Half Marathon Championship and the Offaly Half Championship race. See FAQ regarding the event by clicking here

Membership

Please note that club membership runs for the calendar year so 2018 membership is now overdue. Membership forms are available from the club house.

Fixtures

Sun 18th March Irish Life Health National Juvenile Indoor Championships Day 2, Athlone IT

Sun 25th March Irish Life Health National Juvenile Indoor Championships Day 3, Athlone IT

Sun 25th March Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 2 – Ferbane AC

Sun 01st April Lough Boora Half Marathon & 5k

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.