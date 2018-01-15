Tullamore Harriers Notes (January 15)

Leinster Intermediate and Masters Cross Country

Dunboyne AC hosted the 2018 Leinster Intermediate & Masters Cross Country last Sunday and while the course was fair with reasonable underfoot conditions for the most part, though as the races went on the mud got stickier! The weather was less kind with biting cold and a strong breeze. There were four races with separate competitions in both the Intermediate and Masters levels for both men and women with Harriers featuring in all but the Intermediate Women’s race. The Masters Women’s race was first with the ladies running 4000m; two laps of the 2000m course. The o35 team of Nita McLoughlin, Dympna Fox, Michelle Mullaney, Maeve Larkin and Mags Grennan finished 6th in the club competition. A super run by Caroline Donnellan from Edenderry AC who finished 7th overall, saw the girls finish 4 th in the county competition. There were medals however for the o50 team of Rita Daly, Mary Daly, Maire Donegan and Martina Conlon who took the silver. The Master Men ran 8000m. The team was led by Robbie Westman, followed by Darragh Rigney, Tony Harpur, Glen Finlay, Peter Bennett, Rory Farrell, Liam Byrne, Len Owens and Mark Harpur. While they didn’t medal, they put in huge performances on what was a very competitive field. The Men o50 team of Brendan Abbott, Johnny Feery Martin Carroll, Fra Mollen, Sean Reynolds and John

Todd came away with bronze medals. Congratulations to Johnny Feery and John Todd who also took gold individual medals in their age categories. The final race of the day was the Intermediate Men’s race over 600m. With a smaller than expected

field, it provided for great excitement as the battle for medals played out. Our own Paul Mitchell was 3rd overall and led his clubmates to victory. They also won the county silver for their efforts. Well done to Paul, Pauric Ennis, Mark Donegan, Padraig Berry, Len Mooney, Mick Conneely and Darren Butler.

Harriers results:

Masters Women: Nita McLoughlin (16 th ) 16.46; Dympna Fox (21 st ) 23.29; Michelle Mullaney (34 th ) 17.54; Maeve Larkin (34 th ) 18.04; Rita Daly (51 st ) 18.35; Mag Grennan (61th) 18.49; Mary Daly (71 st ) 19.28; Marie Donegan (74 th ) 19.39; Martina Conlon (89 th ) 22.23. W35 team finished 6 th club and 4 th county. W50 team finished 2 nd club and 4 th county.

Masters Men: Robbie Westman (66 th ) 23.24; Darragh Rigney (70 th ) 23.29; Brendan Abbott (71 st ) 23.20; Tony Harpur (73 rd ) 23.42; Johnny Feery (82 nd ) 24.14; Glen Finlay (87 th ) 24.25; Peter Bennett (88 th ) 24.26; Rory Farrell (95 th ) 24.33; Liam Byrne (105 th ) 24.52; Martin Carroll (111 th ) 25.10; Fra Mollen (115 th ) 25.38; Leonard Owens (124 th ) 26.00; Mark Harpur (134 th ) 26.42; Sean Reynolds (138 th ) 26.58; John Todd (145 th ) 27.35. M35 team finished 10 th club and 8 th county; M50 team finished 3 rd club and 5 th county.

Intermediate Men: Paul Mitchell (3 rd ) 28.10; Pauric Ennis (7 th ) 29.14; Mark Donegan (8 th ) 29.25; Padraig Berry (15 th ) 29.56; Leonard Mooney (17 th ) 30.16; Mick Conneely (26 th ) 31.51; Darren Butler (28 th ) 32.34. 1 st club and 2 nd county.

National Indoor League, Round 1

Mark Milner posted the fastest time of the day for the 800m at the National Indoor League Round 1 in Abbottstown last Sunday, posting 1.53.86. Mark led from the front and won easily, getting his 2018 season off to a great start. Sean Donegan was also action in that race running 2.05.05. Patrick Heffernan was also in action, running both the 60m (7.37) and the 60m Hurdles (8.58) finishing second in both. Patrick will take to the track in Kuldiga, Latvia next week and we wish him well for that event. Patrick is running in Kuldiga , Latvia next week in the EAP permit meeting.

Scottish National Indoors

TULLAMORE HARRIERS ATHLETES FLOWER IN SCOTLAND

For the fourth January in a row, a squad of Tullamore Harriers athletes travelled to Glasgow for the Scottish National Open Indoor meet. All seemed to enjoy the weekend and in between dining and shopping managed to squeeze in a race at the Emirates Arena! All these youngsters performed well. The stand-out performances were James Dunne in the 800m and Aaron Mangan in the 1500m. Both ran massive PBs with James running 2.01, knocking five seconds off his previous best, while Aaron ran 4.04 to beat his old best performance by eight seconds. Other results were as follows: 800m James Dunne 2.01:6; Connor Dunne 2.15:8; Ava O'Connor 2.23:8 1500m: Aaron Mangan 4.04:07; Christopher Whittle 4.35:9; Philip King 4.41:03; Cian Law 4.52:3; Ava O'Connor 4.53:5; Dearbhaile Cuddy 5.25:9; David Owens 5.52:9

Offaly Indoor Track & Field

The inaugural Offaly county Indoor Track & Field meet was held in AIT recently. It was a hugely successful event involving senior, master and juvenile competitions, and will surely lead to bigger and better for the years ahead. Harriers came away with plenty of medals across the various age groups and competitions. Thank you to the organising committee let by Ciaran Farrelly, to all the officials from the clubs in Offaly, time keepers and results staff.

Harriers results: 60m: Emma Mooney (3rd) 10.77

Boys U10: 1st Christopher Larkin 10.22; 2nd Darragh Murray 10.22;

Girls U12: 1st Grace McNally 9.40; 2nd Alesha Maher 9.69;

Boys U12: 3rd Cian Horkan 9.81

Girls U14: 1st Jane Maher 9.56; 3rd Niamh Galvin 9.77

Boys U14: 1st Evan Farrelly 8.17; 2nd Cillian Bourke 8.90;

Girls U16: 2nd Katelyn Farrelly 8.30; 3rd Shauna Slattery 8.71

Boys U16: 1st Daniel Dowling 7.88; 2nd Luke Bourke 8.27; 3rd Diarmuid Finneran 8.43

Senior Men: 1st Aaron Keane 7.37; 2nd Paddy Heffernan 7.49; 3rd Emmanual Iccori 7.53

Men O35: 1st Darren Butler 8.71; 2nd Darragh Rigney 9.01; 3rd Mark Harpur 10.18

Men O40: 3rd Leonard Owens 9.48

Men O50: 1st Adrian Brennan 8.85; 3rd Christy Donegan 9.73

Senior Women: 2nd Sarah Stephens (Tullamore) 9.38

Women O35: 1st Verona Smith 10.00; 2nd Siobhan Stewart 10.29; 3rd Nita McLoughlin 10.67

200M

Boys U16: 1st Daniel Dowling 25.71; 2nd Luke Bourke 26.03; 3rd Jack Saunders 28.60

400m:

Senior Women: 1st Sarah Stephens 1.12.53

Senior Men: 1st Aaron Keane 53.68; 2nd Emmanual Iccori 54.25; 3rd Ethan Dunican 56.27

O35: 1st Darren Butler 1.06.60

O40: 2nd Leonard Owens (Tullamore) 1.13.42

O50: 1st Christy Donegan 1.10.22; 2nd Fra Mollen 1.19.58

600m:

Girls U12: 1st Polly Duffy 2.03.7; 2nd Saoirse Murtagh 2.11.07

Boys U12: 1st Cian Horkan 2.06.85; 2nd Dylan Leonard 2.07.30

Girls U14: 1st Ella McNally 2.51.73; 2nd Cara Goode 2.56.56; 3rd Imelda Lambe 2.59.29

Girls U16: 1st Sarah Condron 2.43.16; 2nd Hannah Larkin 2.59.16

800m

Girls U14: 1st Ella McNally 2.51.73; 2nd Cara Goode 2.56.56; 3rd Imelda Lambe 2.59.29

Boys U14: 2nd Evan Farrelly 2.53.46; 3rd Ronan Murray 2.53.65

Girls U16: 1st Sarah Condron 2.43.16; 2nd Hannah Larkin 2.59.16

U16 Boys: 1st Daniel Dowling 2.24.72; 2nd Cian Law 2.27.03; 3rd Diarmuid Finneran 2.28.93

Senior Women: 1st Sarah Stephens 2.43.05; 2nd Dearbhill Cuddy 2.44.96;

O35 1st Nita Mcloughlin 2.52.02

Senior Men: 1st Aaron Mangan 1.59.13; 2nd Conor Butler 2.02.43; 3rd Philip King 2.11.29

Men O35: 1st Leonard Mooney 2.17.90; 2nd Darren Butler 2.23.50; 3rd Darragh Rigney 2.26.58

1500m:

Senior Women: 1st Sarah Condron 5.35.61

O35: 1st Nita McLoughlin 5.46.64

Senior Men: 1st Aaron Mangan 4.14.98; 2nd Conor Butler 4.26.28

O35: 1st Leonard Mooney 4.41.88; 2nd Darren Butler 4.57.23; 3rd Darragh Rigney 4.59.69

Men O40: 1st Leonard Owens 5.29.29

Men O50: 1st Christy Donegan 5.00.91; 2nd Fra Mollen 5.42.96

Shot Putt:

Boys U14: 1st Samual Merrick 5.89

U16: 1st Diarmuid Finneran 8.81; 2nd David Owens 5.58

O35: 1st Verona Smyth 6.06; 2nd Siobhan Stewart 5.50

High Jump

Boys U14: 1st Cillian Burke; 2nd Eoin Corcoran; 3rd Samuel Merrick

Boys U16: 1st Jack Saunders; 2nd Evan Farrely

Long Jump:

Girls U10: 1st Emma Mooney 2.86; 2nd Anna McGreal 2.85; 3rd Lily Grennan 2.82

Girls U12: 1st Grace McNally 3.50; 2nd Ava Grennan 3.16;

Girls U16: 1st Katelyn Farrelly 4.45;

O35: 1st Verona Smyth 3.03; 2nd Siobhan Stewart 2.80

O40: 1st Sandra Busteed 2.85;

Boys U10: 2nd Patrick Duffy 2.80; 3rd Conor Murtagh 2.75

Boys U16: 1st Diarmuid Finneran 5.05; 2nd Luke Burke 4.85; 3rd Jack Saunders 4.32

High Jump

Girls U14: 1st Niamh Galvin ; 2nd Jane Maher;

Girls U16: 1st Katelyn Farrelly (Tullamore);

Condolences

The club offer their condolences to John O Connell and his family on the recent passing of his uncle Vincent Connell (Clara Road, Tullamore). May he rest in peace.

Fixtures

Jan:

Sat 20 th : National Combined Events, AIT

Sat 27 th : National Indoor League Round 2, National Arena Abbotstown

Sun 28 th : National Indoors Junior & U23, AIT

