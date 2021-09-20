Tullamore Stage School to launch new 'Dare to Dream' CD

Tullamore Stage School Choir and Orchestra, supported by the Arts Office in Offaly County Council will launch their first CD 'Dare to Dream' next Saturday, September 25 in the Charleville Centre, Tullamore at 12 noon.
Under Musical Director Regina McCarthy, the CD consists of twelve tracks of vocal and instrumental music incorporating solo and group performances.
Recorded at Penny Lane Studios, Tullamore with Sound Engineer Peter Kelly, and including some guest artists, this is a wonderful achievement for the singers and musicians at Tullamore Stage School and is the culmination of months of work.
CDs can be purchased at the Charleville Centre on Saturday next.
