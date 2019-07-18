PICTURES: Offaly man and Leinster Rugby star delights kids at summer camp

Birr man Peter Dooley was the star attraction at the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Summer Camp in Portlaoise this week.

Young players from across Laois and the wider Midlands region descended on Portlaoise RFC to hone their skills and they were delighted to be trained by Leinster player Peter Dooley.

The Birr man even got involved on the playing pitch and gave the attendees a taste of what it takes to be a professional rugby player.

Peter, who has made over 50 appearances for Leinster's senior team, also signed autographs and gave a number of talks to the players.