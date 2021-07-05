Rekindling Irish traditions on Offaly hill

CLARA Heritage Committee were busy rekindling ancient Irish traditions at Tony’s Hill, where they marked the Summer Solstice. Haunting harp and violin music was heard through the wooded path way, while out on the bog the fairy could be seen dancing. In the distance the Rahan Ceoltas provided much enjoyed Irish music to walkers.

Tony’s Hill is a recently developed, wheelchair friendly walking trail, off the New Road, between Clara and Rahan. It is a couple of hundred yards beyond the famous Clara Bog.

People who went there on the eve of the Summer Solstice got to listen to the music as they strolled the lovely amenity and enjoyed a free refreshments before heading back to their cars.

Clara has a number of developed walking trails, and the Clara Heritage Committee have published a video showing some of the walking trails also showing this year’s summer walking programme. T

he YouTube video is entitled: Summer Walks Clara Heritage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOF7t4tWKa0&t=20sHere you can view the walking trails from the comfort of your armchair.

Clara Heritage and Rahan Ceoltas hope that next year they will be able to hold a festival at Tony’s Hill celebrating Summer Solstice in its full glory.