Offaly Search and Rescue volunteers continue BIFFO challenge

Offaly Search and Recovery volunteers continued their civic commitment to the Banagher area when they were out about from early morning with their third BIFFO challenge last weekend.

On Saturday, April 10, the crew were back in action when they started a clean up of the rails along the Shannon Bridge in Banagher as they took on the third leg of their BIFFO challenge. The work was carried out with all health and safety requirements in place and within Covid-19 restrictions.

The team had an early start when they took on the very successful cleaning of the rails and they would like to thank all the people, who donated and urged anyone who didn't manage to do so to donate as soon as possible. A huge thank you was extended to Doolan Plant Hire, Banagher PreCast and Clifford Corcoran Landscaping, for the use of their power washers on Saturday last.

#thebiffochallenge hope that businesses in Banagher will show their support to the Offaly Search and Recovery team by donating ahead of what will hopefully be a successful tourist season in the town.

Speaking after the cleanup, John Mahon a member of the team said that Offaly Search and Recovery are delighted to continue to be associated with helping to make the approaches to the town more appealing to local people and tourists alike.

He hopes that local people will be able to contribute by going to #thebiffochallenge page on Facebook and donate any money they can small or large it all helps. He also thanked everyone in the locality and beyond for the help so far.

This latest endeavour follows on from their clean up of Cromwell's Tower on the grounds of the Shannon Bank Park Banagher which was well received last year. The major job was hailed a huge success by the people of Banagher as the first steps were taken to restore the tower to its former glory. A job that no doubt will help to make this one of only two Martello towers to be built away from the coast to become a gem in the tourist trail in Offaly in the future.

On Saturday, March 27, they cleaned up the weir on the river Camcore in Birr and on Saturday, April 3, a group of divers from Offaly Search and Recovery took on the second leg of their Biffo Challenge which can be found on Facebook with a clean up of the swimming pool on the Shannon in preparation for the summer season. With a bit of work to be completed when the current reduces somewhat.

Offaly Search and Recovery are hoping the community will show their support for these three challenges by going to #thebiffochallenge on Facebook and donating on the GoFundMe link. The Biffo challenge is been run by a group of three families from the Tullamore area to raise 24 thousand euro which will be divided between Offaly Search and Recovery and Offaly Hospice.

Hopefully, the community of Banagher, Birr and surrounding areas will come on board and show their support for the two great charities and raise 500euro for #thebiffochallenge before the work starts on Saturday. Keep your eye on #thebiffochallenge page on facebook folks you might even take on your own challenge post it to the page donate and challenge someone else to take on a challenge.