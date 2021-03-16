GALLERY: St. Patricks Day in Kilcormac - making sure the children know the tradition of town's parade

At Kilcormac Community Childcare, the children learn through play and as part of learning their identity and belonging, they introduce the children to some the local cultures.

One of the biggest annual events in the Parish of Kilcormac is the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the children normally walk in the parade with their parents.

With the Centre decorated like County Final Day and music blaring the celebrations started from first thing on Tuesday, March 16 last.

Irish Breakfast was served to all the children and staff by Carmel and Brenda who spent the morning in the kitchen. Children had made brown bread in their rooms the day before, this went down a treat.

This year with no parade, so the childcare provider decided to hold their own ‘Pod Parade’.

Each room in the playschool make up a Pod of children and with the staff, they walked up the lane to the Main Street, down the street and back down the Church Lane.

Adults and children were dressed in green and carrying their St. Patrick’s Day art, waving their flags and playing some Irish Music. Loads of Offaly and KK colours appeared. Living through different times as we are, it was lovely to see some parents gather (social distanced) and clap and wave at the children. Hopefully next year they will get to take to the street on March 17 again.