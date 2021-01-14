MEMORY LANE: A full gallery of pictures from a Grad in Offaly from the archives
For our trip down memory lane today, we have a full gallery of pictures from a Grad held in Offaly.
Use the arrow in the top corner of the picture or swipe to go through the gallery.
We can't be sure when the pictures were taken but it does look like there were taken in the square in Edenderry and they could be some time around the mid 2000s.
Don't forget to tag and share with any familiar faces.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on