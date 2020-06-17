Ferbane Tidy Town undertake fantastic and innovative projects

Over the last number of months, Ferbane Tidy Towns have been busy working on a variety of fantastic and innovative projects in the town including plans for an urban forest and the development of a green infrastructure strategy.



Mowing & Pollinator Plan

Ferbane Tidy Towns have been busy bees creating awareness of declining insect populations and the importance of preserving and creating habitats for these precious pollinators. We are encouraging the community to ‘Mow high and spray low’ by setting lawnmowers a bit higher than usual to allow the daisies, dandelions and other flowers to flourish – they are a good source of food for pollinators. The spraying of weed killer is also seriously affecting our pollinators, and while we are all used to having neat driveways and edges, we are asking people to consider allowing areas to grow. We hope that Ferbane Tidy Towns’ wildflower patches around the town will inspire people to create wildflower meadows in their own gardens and verges.

Urban Forest: The Forest of Ferbane

The idea of an urban forest is to show people how to think about trees in an urban area collectively as a forest. So for example a tree in a front garden, or on a street, or in an open space, is not just an individual tree on its own, but is part of a larger group – that makes a forest!

There are lots of trees in and around Ferbane. Some of the oldest ones are remnants of former woodlands, found in demesnes or institutions and they tend to be at the edges of the town and often in large open spaces. As these are old trees, we are beginning to lose them as they go in to decline. Ferbane will start to look very different in years to come without these big trees.

Ferbane Tidy Towns believe it will be very useful to know more about the trees in the area which collectively are seen as ‘The Forest of Ferbane’. This helps us understand what trees we have and how to look after them. It also encourages us to continue to plant the right trees for the future. Many of the trees we enjoy now were planted generations ago – so we plant trees that will benefit generations to come such as our avenue of lime and rowan trees planted recently.

Bridge & planter boxes

Ferbane Tidy Towns decided that the town could do with and injection of colour during the current pandemic and lockdown. Our planter boxes follow the same colour scheme as the bridge painted last year. The colours were inspired by the heathers and bog rosemary native to our peatlands. All planter boxes have also been planted with flowers and shrubs that provide much needed food for pollinators.

Adopt a patch

One of the most rewarding projects during lockdown has been our ‘Adopt a Patch’ campaign. It has been fantastic to hear from so many willing to lend a hand during lockdown and litter pick an area along their 2km walk. During lockdown, many of us are rediscovering the beauty on our doorstep and taking pride in their community. As lockdown eases, we hope that people will continue to support Ferbane Tidy Towns in any way they can. This can be done by adopting a patch or helping out with a small project if time is limited.



Green Infrastructure Strategy

Ferbane Tidy Towns has developed a ‘Green Infrastructure Strategy’ that demonstrates a series of amenity, environmental and heritage projects for the town. The strategy is aimed at improving the environmental quality of the town for local people, and to attract new businesses and tourist investment. It supports the wider aims of the ‘Ferbane Community Action Plan’ published by the community in May 2019. The Green Infrastructure Strategy has been on display in the Heritage Centre since July 2019, and available in Ferbane Library.

Projects include the Restoration of Fairgreen. The proposal aims to provide an open space that incorporates a plaza, terraced lawn, orchard, raingarden and re-organised parking. It is intended as a town park, linking with the Mass Path as a sensory route, and a key open space in the green infrastructure strategy.



The investigation of new uses for St Mary’s Hall. Some possibilities include a library extension, digital hub, and uses to support the new Grand Canal Greenway such as cycle and kayak hire. Loop Walks and Cycle connections including the old railway, and connections to the proposed Grand Canal Greenway and Bord na Móna lands. Main Street and Ballycumber Road improvements including undergrounding cables, sustainable drainage, tree planting, lighting and street furniture.