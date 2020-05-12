Seventeen dogs seized at Rosslare attempting to board a ferry to Wales

Seventeen dogs were seized last night at Rosslare Europort as part of a joint operation involving Customs, An Garda Síochána, ISPCA, affiliated member Wexford SPCA and Wexford County Council Dog Warden Service.

The dogs were discovered by Customs Officers in a horse transporter attempting to board a ferry to Fishguard in Wales. The dogs were seized due to concerns about the conditions in which they were being transported and suspicions that they did not all have valid pet passports, as is required by law.

The dogs, a mix of breeds including Terriers, Pugs, Spaniels, Collies, Hounds and Labradors were initially cared for by the Wexford Dog Warden Service. The ISPCA thanked Wexford SPCA and the various agencies involved in last night’s seizure. The dogs will be transported to the ISPCA’s National Animal Centre once they have been assessed by a veterinary practitioner.

ISPCA Inspectors will be liaising with customs officials to investigate the matter and to establish what potential offences may have been committed. None of the dogs will be available for rehoming at the moment.

This is the second large scale seizure of dogs involving the ISPCA within a week. Last Thursday four puppies, two pregnant dogs and nine other adult dogs were seized by the ISPCA along with two cats and their litters of kittens in a pre-planned operation with Gardaí in the Midlands.

If you see anything suspicious or believe an animal is being cruelly treated, neglected or abused, you can contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515 or report online here http://www.ispca.ie/ cruelty_complaint. In case of an emergency, please contact your local Gardaí.