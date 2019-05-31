Fitness expert visits two Offaly schools

Two Tullamore schools – Charleville National School and Killeigh National School – recently hosted visits from Irish fitness expert Tom Dalton.

Over 200 pupils heard the message that physical fitness and healthy eating go hand-in-hand and should begin at an early age.

Topics covered during each visit included demonstrations of exercises young people should do, advice on healthy eating, and tips on how to use leisure time to stay physically fit.

Supported by Fyffes, schools and sports clubs interested in receiving a similar visit can find details online at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie.