Offaly school hand out end-of-year awards

Ferbane's Gallen CS recently handed out their 2019 academic/TY awards.

Among the winners were:

Nicole Buckley and Cian Egan - Portfolio Awards

Academic Excellence winners - Jennifer Egan, Nicole Buckley, Aoibhe Kelly, Cian Egan and Sarah Malone.

Sarah Malone - winner of the Gallen CS TY Enterprise Award.

Oisin Fitzgerald - winner of the Gallen CS TY Special Merit Award.

Cian Egan Gallen CS TY Student of the Year

Also in recent days, the Green wave seen in the recent elections swept through Gallen CS on Friday, May 24.

Gallen CS students assembled in front of the school to articulate their feelings about the lack of action in halting the damage being done to our environment. Students had earlier signed a petition supporting action to save our world. Students held banners aloft supporting a cleaner, greener world.

It was apt that the day for Climate Action took place on the day of the Local and European Elections where climate issues were to the fore.

Inspired by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg's Environmental Activism and spearheaded in the School by Ms Molloy-Roche and a group of Third Year Students, the day of action began when students assembled beside the Fuinneamh an Tsaoil sculpture. This was an apt location as Fuinneamh An Tsaoil means "Energy of Life" which is exactly the hopes the students have for green energy breathing new life into our world and renewing our climate.

Ms. Molloy- Roche spoke of Climate Change being the greatest issue confronting humanity. She cited Greta Thunberg and referred to the need for solidarity and unity of purpose in coming together to reverse the effects of climate change. Ms Molloy -Roche spoke of "schoolchildren acting as leaders" and this effectively captured the spirit of the occasion in Gallen CS.

Ava Grace Egan, third year, outlined the stark realities of climate change. She spoke of one million species being made extinct and outlined the fact that a 2-degree rise in temperature would see a rise in sea levels with the knock-on effect of leaving 10 million people homeless.

Wiktoria Leszcznska, a third-year student, outlined some solutions. She referred to retrofitting of houses, aiming for zero carbon rates. She stated the importance of the need to rebalance the spend on transport to be two-thirds spending on public transport and walking/cycling and she stressed that farming is an integral part of Irish life but that there is no reason why it can't be fully sustainable.

Mrs Finnegan appealed to students to continue to be leaders in the campaign for a greener world.