Midlands Science Festival a huge success in Offaly

The annual Midlands Science Festival kicked off across the region on Saturday, November 10 with over 120 different activities taking place in schools, libraries and other venues for this week-long science awareness event.

The festival team wish to thank all of the participating schools, speakers, performers, sponsors and partners for their enthusiasm and support throughout the week.



John O’ Donovan, ‎Plant Manager at Integra LifeSciences Ireland Ltd commented, "Integra is delighted to once again be involved in the annual Midlands Science Festival and it is wonderful to see so many people of all ages coming out this week to partake in numerous science and technology events across the region."

"It is very important to us as a company to continue to play an important role in creating awareness around science education and indeed science-based careers and also in promoting the message that science is so important in our day to day lives. By working with Midlands Science in providing informative career talks to second level students or sponsoring interactive, hands-on workshops for younger pupils, we hope that Integra can contribute towards the overall objective of inspiring more and more young people to consider science when it comes to future subject and career choices."

There was plenty of exciting science fun in Offaly this week when the Junior Einsteins Science Club came to town for a series of engaging, experimental workshops which were professionally delivered in Tullamore library. Science and technology events also took place in Edenderry with the award-winning team from 'Anyone 4 Science' and a workshop called 'Inventing The Impossible' with artist Paul Timoney in character as Leonardo da Vinci and his colleague Mona Lisa.

These workshops explore how Leonardo da Vinci used drawing as a means of exploring and developing ideas and allows participants to meet Leonardo and Mona Lisa who showed them some pages from Leonardo’s notebooks and explained his processes.

Commenting on the festival, Deputy Marcella Corcoran Kennedy TD said, "I am delighted to see the festival activities which are taking place here across the entire region for the sixth year running as part of national Science Week. This festival brings together a number of inspiring speakers and scientists, science communicators, experts and performers all with the common objective of encouraging and inspiring more people of all ages to engage with science in our everyday lives."

"The team at Midlands Science is working throughout this week and indeed throughout the year to help create positive experiences with science, technology, engineering and maths and awaken curiosities about how it connects to the world around us in so many ways. It is really important to promote and develop this, especially in school-going children and as early in their education as possible," she added.

"I was delighted to see so many free, fun and innovative events taking place across the Midlands which not only included fresh and exciting presentations from key science speakers but also plenty of hands-on, interactive activities too which took place in a variety of different environments to the traditional classroom such as local libraries."

"I wish Midlands Science and their corporate and philanthropic partners the very best in continuing to promote stem education in the years ahead. This will hopefully help us in our important endeavour to address the skills shortages which still exist in science and technology fields in Ireland and particularly here in the Midlands region," she concluded.

Photos: Joe O' Sullivan