FRIDAY FLASHBACK: Another trip down memory lane to Grads Past in Offaly

The 2020 Grad Season should have been upon us but for now at least, this year's graduating classes will have to wait for their big nights out.

On Monday, to mark the time of year, we delved into the Offaly Express archives to bring you a selection of pictures from Graduations Past in Offaly. Such was the response, we have gone back into the archives to put together another gallery of 50 Grad Pictures.

Use the arrow in the top corner or swipe to scroll through today's gallery of pictures.

There May be even more pictures next week so be sure to check back to see if you spot any familiar faces....