OPINION (AN COLÚN): The drink which harmonises the mind

International Tea Day was last Friday week, drawing our attention to the cultured ambience and atmosphere of calm which this very special drink engenders.

While I usually avoid most of the fruit and herb infusion varieties of tea, I do enjoy green tea and a number of the traditional blends.

My favourite thing now though is a bag of Robert Roberts Extra Strong tea, drunk in a mug without sugar or without milk. After a long day in the hills or a jog through the wood I find this strong version of the brew satisfying and refreshing.

I love the scent and I love the calm which flows through one's limbs. As I enjoy my drink I am in agreement with CS Lewis who said, “You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me.” Or, you can never have too much of a good thing.

International Tea Day raises awareness of the long history of the deep cultural and economic significance of tea around the world.

Some teas are believed to be curative. For example, it is widely believed that one cup of Masala Tea can prevent various kinds of illnesses and keep you healthy. Masala chai tea is a mixture of several ingredients, including ginger, citrus peels, all spice, whole cardamon, spicy cloves, star anise and earthy nutmeg. Many of these spices have been used for centuries for medicinal purposes. It's believed they help to fight infection.

It was the Chinese who discovered tea as a drink. They credit a legendary emperor named Shen Nung with its discovery around 2,700 BC. According to the story he only drank water that had been boiled. One day leaves from a nearby bush fell into his kettle by accident and he loved the outcome; the drink was discovered and the practice took off from there. The Chinese word for tea is ch'a. The Hindi word is chai, which comes from the Chinese.

About 760AD the Chinese writer Lu Yu wrote a celebrated book about tea, called the Ch'a Ching, which gives information about the best porcelain to serve tea in, the best way of brewing tea, and outlines a tea drinking ceremony. His ideal afternoon tea required twenty-four different objects and implements for measuring, preparing, serving and enjoying a cup. His tea ceremony contained Taoist symbolism. Tao is a Chinese term roughly analogous to the Sanskrit-Buddhist “Dharma” or the Greco-Christian “Logos”. Some translate these words as “the way things are”.

In the early Vedas and other ancient Hindu texts, Dharma referred to the cosmic law that created the ordered universe from chaos.

Logos is the Word of God, or the principle of divine reason and creative order.

The Tao can be roughly thought of as the flow of the Universe, or as some essence or pattern behind the natural world that keeps the Universe balanced and ordered.

Much of Lu Yu's ultra refinement and fussiness regarding tea passes over our heads, but the spiritual sentiment can definitely resonate with us. The Ch'a Ching has some beautiful passages such as,

“Tea tempers the spirits and harmonizes the mind, dispels lassitude and relieves fatigue, awakens thought and prevents drowsiness, lightens or refreshes the body, and clears the perceptive faculties.”

Without a doubt a cup of tea can fill us with a sense of calm and infuse our minds with a mood of harmony. It can remove negativity from our minds and weariness from our limbs. It can raise our minds up to the supreme level where we are contemplating the Logos and feel the peace of the Tao. It is an intoxicant but of a benevolent kind. It doesn't possess any of the terribly negative effects of other intoxicants such as alcohol or cannabis.

In another lovely passage Lu Yu says, “The clouds above us join and separate,

The breeze in the courtyard leaves and returns.

Life is like that, so why not relax?

Who can stop us from celebrating?”

In a world whose philosophy is so dominated by doing and striving, Lu Yu's outlook is like one of his beverages - it is refreshing and transforming.

“The effect of tea is cooling and as a beverage it is most suitable,” he also writes. “It is especially fitting for persons of self-restraint and inner worth.” Here Lu Yu gives us a glimpse into the world of the cultured Chinese person of the 8th Century. It is a pleasant and gentle world, a world of restraint and inner worth, filled with the intoxicating presence of the Tao which can be experienced when drinking tea. (As De Quincey wrote many centuries later, “for tea, though ridiculed by those who are naturally coarse in their nervous sensibilities, or are become so from wine-drinking, and are not susceptible of influence from so refined a stimulant, will always be the favoured beverage of the intellectual.”)

The Chinese of Lu Yu's time and subsequent centuries weren't interested in exporting their product. Unlike the Chinese communist government of today they weren't interested in creating foreign markets. They knew little about the rest of the world and they didn't want to know about it. They believed it was inhabited by barbarian races. Some think theirs was the world's greatest civilisation, self-sufficient and content with itself.

The Dutch brought the first tea to Europe in 1610 and it was extremely expensive. By the end of the century it was affordable by the poor and available in grocery shops. It entered England in 1658. Its popularity soared in the 18th Century (one writer wrote in the late 18th Century, “Thank God for tea” What would the world do without tea? How did it exist? I am glad I was not born before tea.”)

Tea arrived in Ireland in the mid 18th Century and its popularity soared here in the 19th Century. Nowadays, it's estimated that we consume 300 litres of tea per person each year. Some say it's so popular that it is in fact our national beverage.

The Irish are the second biggest drinkers of tea in the world, second only to Turkey. The UK is in third place.

The humble tea bag was invented just over a century ago, by a New York tea merchant who stumbled accidentally across the invention when he started sending samples of tea to his customers in tiny silk bags.

In the 1960s Ireland's tea companies began buying their tea from India. This was Assam tea which was blended with Ceylon from Sri Lanka. The combination gave us the invigorating and delicious beverage known as Irish Breakfast.