Gardai in Offaly make massive seizure of counterfeit money

Gardai in Offaly have made a massive seizure of counterfeit money.

Gardaí have seized nearly €100,000 in counterfeit cash in all denominations was recovered.

USE THE ARROW IN THE TOP CORNER OF THE PICTURE OR SWIPE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES OF THE SEIZURE

Gardaí recently carried out a search in the Tullamore area where the counterfeit money was seized.

The Gardaí say the website where the counterfeit currency was purchased has been removed but they have established the potential value of the counterfeit notes

"Upon counting the counterfeit currency, it was found to contain €94,935 in €500, €200, €100, €50, €20, €10 & €5 denominations," said a statement.

For advice on checking notes see Central Bank advice here