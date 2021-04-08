A new series of health and well-being podcasts for midlands listeners

A series of health & wellbeing podcasts have been produced for counties of Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath. These podcasts capture a wide range of diverse and interesting conversations with a range of professional staff working across the Statutory, Community & Voluntary sector in the Midlands. Other guests include Stella O’Malley, Counsellor & Psychotherapist and Author and John Lonergan, former Governor of Mountjoy Prison and Author. These through-provoking conversations give fascinating insights into the experience and knowledge gained by these staff working across communities. An example of topics includes: Building Resilience, Parenting, Positive Aging, Living with Loss and Youth Mental Health and are available on all main podcasts apps, such as Podbean, Spotify & Apple.

The podcasts have been created through a collaborative partnership with HSE Health Promotion & Improvement (Midlands Louth Meath CH0 8), HSE Resource Office of Suicide Prevention (Laois Offaly), Offaly Local Development Company, Laois Partnership Company, Westmeath Community Development and Longford Community Resources LTD.

For Offaly Talks, please visit: https://www.offalyldc.ie/offaly-talks-podcasts

For Laois Connects Podcasts, please visit: https://laoispartnership.ie/laois-connects-podcasts

For Westmeath Talks Podcasts, please visit: https://www.westcd.ie/index.php/westmeath-talks

For Longford Talks Podcasts, please visit: https://lcrl.ie/longford-talks/