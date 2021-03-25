PICTURES: Walk in Covid-19 test centre opens in Tullamore

The new Covid-19 walk-in text centre has opened in Tullamore today.

It is located at the Aura Leisure Centre on the Portarlington Road. It had originally been due to operate from Spollens car park in the town.

The centre at Aura opened today, Thursday, March 25 for one week until March 31 from 11am to 7pm each day.

The HSE local Community Healthcare Organisation (CHO) working with the National Ambulance Service aim to carry out 300-500 Covid-19 tests per day at the centre.

“I am delighted that Tullamore is one of the towns chosen for a ‘walk-in, no appointment necessary’ COVID-19 testing centre,” said Dr Una Fallon, Director of Public Health Midlands.

