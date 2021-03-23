Phenomenal year for Offaly Local Development Company youth activities

The past year brought with it many changes and we have all including those at Offaly Local Development Company had to learn how to adapt, become creative while being mindful of public health and the needs of individuals, our communities and businesses.

This week as part of our look back series, we are showcasing some of the youth-related activities that took place across our community in order to provide creative responses to new needs and to continue to provide existing supports to prevailing needs.

Looking back on the youth activities since March 2020 has been mind-blowing to say the least. The young people who engaged with Offaly Local Development Company have shown commitment, dedication, awareness and an understanding of community spirit, an eagerness to contribute as well as compliance and adjustability.

The young people have reminded us, well me for one that amongst the bad days we can still have fun, laughter, and creativity. They have brought hope and encouragement when needed and this is inspirational. From independent projects to collaborations with Foroige, Youth Work Ireland Midlands Tullamore, Pullough Youth Space, An Garda Siochana, especially the Community Gardai, School Completion, Offaly County Council, Birr Tidy Towns, to name but a few.

The young people engaged in initiatives such as Spreading Your Thanks to Frontline Staff, Solid as a Rock as well as summer programmes including the painting of Shinrone playground, Equine assisted Learning, Online dance classes, Clean Ups, online family cookery programme, health and fitness programmes including boogie bounce and strength and conditioning, art competitions, bike safety workshops, Bingo, Stay at Home Activity Packs, the Birr Community Nursing Unit Christmas Cheer Initiative and much more.

With current restrictions, the youths continue to show their desire to learn and keep busy while also remaining safe and indoors with the Pullough Youth Space Big Thank You project, Bake Offs, mosaic mirror making, bird boxes, online dance classes, Bingo and catchphrase online.

All activities are modified to provide youths with both recreational and educational activities. It is safe to say that with the engagement of the youths in Offaly our communities look bright.

Meanwhile, the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP) 2018 – 2022 is funded by the Irish Government through the Department of Rural and Community Development and co-funded by the European Social Fund under the Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning (PEIL) 2014 – 2020.