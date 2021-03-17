GALLERY: Offaly St Patrick Day parades over the years

With no parades going on in the county this year, we are missing the bit of craic and banter. So with this in mind, the team here at the Tribune have put together an amazing collage of photos from parades in Banagher and Kilcormac going back through the last number of years.

The parade in Kilcormac has been going since 1983 and is a firm favourite with parade-goers and always promises to be a good bit of craic and banter while providing social commentary on issues of the days.

According to parade organisers, this year people can look forward to a live stream of a 'flash back' of Kilcormac Parade from 1983 -2019, which happen on March 17 at 3.30pm. Keep an eye out!

While Banagher parade was always a welcome focal point of the St Patrick Day celebrations in the west of the county and provided much-loved revelry and fun over the years.

Despite the parades being cancelled for the second year in a row because of the Covid-19 pandemic, hopes are high that they will return next year and we will back on the streets of Banagher, Clara and Kilcormac enjoying the 'craic agus ceol'.