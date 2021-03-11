PROPERTY: Ideally located house with 'spectacular potential' on the market in Offaly
An ideally located house with 'spectacular potential' is on the market in Offaly.
Described as a 'specially appointed and well-centered' residence, 'Duhallow' is located on the Clara Road in Tullamore and is priced at €300,000.
The four bedroom house is described as being 'well seasoned' decoratively and as having an 'Early Retro 70’s Vibes'.
It has a self contained unit to the rear and sits on a large 0.27 acre site.
It is described by the seller as having spectacular potential to become a magnificent home.
