PICTURES: Dramatic images of fire sweeping over Slieve Bloom mountains

Fire raged through the Slieve Bloom Mountains on Sunday with a number of crews of fire firefighters battling the blaze.

Four crews from Laois County Fire & Rescue Services spent the day battling the fires.

An Garda Siochána and National Parks & Wildlife Service will be investigating the source of Sunday’s fire but a Laois Fire Service stated, "despite the early time of year, weather conditions today meant extremely rapid fire spread rates," while also noting that, "the legal season for burning of vegetation has ended."

Talented Laois photographer Jim Osborne captured these shocking images of the huge fire which created a cloud above the mountains.