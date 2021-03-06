PROPERTY WATCH: Take a tour of this unique period home in Offaly is now on the market

A uniquely developed period home in Offaly is now on the market.

Located near Shinrone, the three-bedroom home is on the market for €340,000.

This house was originally two separate estate cottages and having undergone a full renovation they are now laid out as one and presented for sale in perfect condition.

A beautiful period home, it is surrounded by mature gardens with tall hardwood trees, a south-west facing rear garden. and great nature.

The stone house was once part of the local Milltown Park Estate and was built around 1850. It extends to approximately 173 square metres.

As a protected structure it exempt from a BER Cert requirement The rear garden is west facing catching all the evening sun light and there is a patio area just off the kitchen.

For more details on this property CLICK HERE