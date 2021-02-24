Extra funding for litter initiatives called for to tackle illegal dumping in Offaly

Over the last number of months, there has been a marked increase in the levels of illegal dumping along roadsides and rural areas in both south Offaly and north Tipperary during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, the litter warden visited many locations in south Offaly from Moneygall to Shinrone to Dungar to Ballybritt to collect litter dumped on the side of the road. Following the visits, Cllr Peter Ormond called on the Department of Local Government to fund initiatives to assist local authorities and communities with the clean up of litter.

Speaking to the Tribune this week, Cllr Ormond stated this practice by a small group of people has to “stop and it is imperative that all householders must prove how they dispose of their litter albeit it be authorised bin collections, sharing of bins with neighbours, going to recycling centres, etc”.

“We have seen some tremendous initiatives by community groups and individuals who are using their free time to pick litter in the countryside."

"Despite the efforts over the years of educating people to dispose of their litter in a regulated manner, a small group are still choosing to ignore and dispose of large amounts of their waste in the countryside. This problem is now a nationwide problem and it's important that we put measures in place that will bring this practice to an end.”