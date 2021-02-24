Banagher Totalhealth Pharmacy relocates

Joan Hennessy, first opened the door of Banagher pharmacy in August 2005 and over 15 years later, is entering a new chapter with the relocation of Banager totalhealth Pharmacy to the state-of-the-art facilities at the new Banagher Primary Care Centre.

Since first opening the doors, Joan’s number one priority is looking after the welfare of each and every customer that comes through the doors of the pharmacy, or, indeed, is more often the case, in these unfortunate times, that contacts the pharmacy through one of the many ways the pharmacy has adapted to face these challenging times.

Now, more than ever, people are concerned about their health and one of the key focuses at Banagher totalhealth Pharmacy is to provide trusted professional advice to all that need it. We have two senior pharmacists employed at Banagher Totalhealth Pharmacy; Tomás Cosgrave is our Supervising Pharmacist, with responsibility over the dispensary, and Joan, first qualified in Pharmacy from Trinity College 20 years ago so “you could say I have a lot of years of experience under my belt at this stage!”

In our new state of the art location, we have a roomy consultation room, where many of are services are based: including optician and optometry services(visiting qualified optician visits regularly); vaccination services, free blood pressure monitoring, ostomy supply and support stocking measurements to name but a few.

We also carry an extensive medicated and cosmeceutical skincare range and we pride ourselves on our high level of training of staff within the pharmacy so they are qualified to give the highest standard of care and advice relating to skincare issues. Some of the ranges we hold include Neostrata, Uriage, La Roche Posay, Embryolisse and the very affordable Inkey List Range. We are also Champions of supporting Irish Owned products, including Sculpted, SoSu, Kinvara Skincare, Sona and Revive Active, among others.

During this difficult time of Covid, we have adapted to the challenges and made communication and supply to our customers easier with the development of the totalhealth Pharmacy App and online pharmacy website www.banagherpharmacy.ie With the help of these, our customers can now order their prescriptions online, view abs book our services and peruse our online shop in the comfort of their own home. We are also in the process of rolling out our extended delivery service, so be prepared to see our branded totalhealth van in your area soon! We are also one of the only healthcare services to remain fully open to our customers.

Our Services

Blood Pressure Testing:

We are pleased to offer blood pressure measuring service. Simply call in and have your blood pressure checked if you have any concerns or if you simply want to know what it is. If you have risk factors for high blood pressure such as being overweight, or if you smoke and take very little exercise, it is advisable to have your blood pressure checked at least once per year. If your pharmacist finds that your blood pressure is high, you will be advised to see your doctor.

Blister Medication Packing:

We are happy to organise your prescription into a daily and weekly blister service for your convenience.



Diabetes Advice:

If you have diabetes or think you might be at risk of developing diabetes, call into the pharmacy and discuss your concerns with our trained staff. Living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes is challenging. Our trained staff can conduct a diabetes risk assessment, offer support and advice on blood glucose meters, lifestyle and diet.



Emergency Contraception:

There are two types of Emergency Contraception available from your pharmacy without a prescription. They need to be taken within 72 hours following sexual intercourse. We provide emergency contraception consultations in a discreet, sensitive manner in a confidential setting. Please see your Pharmacist immediately if you are concerned.



Free Delivery Service:

We provide a free delivery service for our customers, so please do not be without your medication if you don't have transport.



Incontinence Care:

We can offer sound practical and discreet advice on managing incontinence. The pharmacy stock a comprehensive range of products to assist with incontinence care.

Health Foods:

Banagher totalhealth Pharmacy have expanded their healthfood and vitamin range, in response to our customers needs. Joan is fully qualified in Pharmacognosy, which is the science concerned with medicinal drugs obtained from plants and natural sources, and, as such, is best placed to offer advice in herbal medicines and vitamins to complement lifestyle and can advise on the safety issues of combining over the counter medications and supplements with prescribed medications. We offer ranges such as Solgar vitamins, A Vogel, Revive Active, Sona, Udo's Choice and Symprove among many others.



Vaccinations:

Both Joan and Tomas are qualified vaccinators and hope to offer Covid Vaccination to our offerings as soon as it becomes available to pharmacy. During Flu season, the pharmacy vaccinates all sectors of the community from babies to adults, many of whom can avail of the service for free.



Ostomy Supply:

We can supply all the necessary equipment needed including: pouch systems or ostomy bags, barrier rings and offer support and advice when needed.



Photo Services:

Keep your memories close. Too many times those precious photographs get deleted or forgotten on phones and laptops. We offer photography development, copying and printing.



Smoking Cessation:

Quitting smoking may be the single most positive thing you do to improve your health. There is no age barrier to quitting, and anyone who stops smoking can enjoy many health and lifestyle benefits. We in totalhealth Pharmacies have a specially designed Smoking Cessation programme that our Smoking Cessation Advisors follow. We understand that quitting smoking is a very difficult thing for a person to do and we want to assure them that our programme is designed to support them every step of the way. We encourage our customers who want to embark on the journey of quitting to call in and talk to our Smoking Cessation Advisors and get started. We use a combination of an initial consultation, agreeing a date, a pre-Quit consultation, first week support, follow up consultations to help our patients succeed.



Support Stockings:

Our Pharmacist is trained to find the best support stockings to fit and suit you. They will measure your legs to ensure that the correct style, size and type of compression or support stockings is selected. Support stockings improve circulation by encouraging the blood to flow up towards the heart. Call in to the pharmacy to ensure that you have the best support stocking for your needs.



We also offer the totalhealth loyalty scheme where our customers can earn points abs avail of special offers. We are a member of the totalhealth Pharmacy group, which now comprises over 80 pharmacies.

Being a member of such a network allows us to bring the best value to our customers and gives us the abilities to have widened our range of services to the public. Our totalhealth pharmacy APP is one great example of this.

This network provides excellent certified training courses for our staff do you can always be sure that your totalhealth pharmacy team are trained to the highest standard, be it, vitamins, first aid, skincare or medicines advice. It is something we are very proud of here in Banagher totalhealth Pharmacy. Our dispensary team are always at hand to offer advice, in person, via our APP or website, or over the phone for any support with healthcare or medication queries. www.banagherpharmacy.ie Telephone: 057 9152022 or download 'totalhealth pharmacy' app

Online shopping and click and collect: Banagher totalhealth Pharmacy are happy to offer online shopping and click and collect option as a new service. Just click on the 'Shop Now' option on www.banagherpharmacy.ie which will bring you to our brand new online retail website, which will be officially launching in the near future, but is live and ready to go!