Appeal continues for Offaly man after serious fall in Colombia

Family, friends and neighbours of a popular Offaly man, who was seriously injured in South America last year are continuing their appeal for help to cover spiralling medical costs, associated with his treatment.

Eoghan de Cleir, of the well-known de Cleir family who run the last remaining shop in Kinnitty village, now lives in the United States. He was on life-support in an induced coma for an extended period after he fell from a second floor balcony during a visit to Colombia last November. Mr. de Cleir sustained severe injuries as a result of the accident, and expenses relating to his hospital care are already estimated to be in the region of $50,000 and growing.

A campaign was launched in November 2020 to assist in funding of Eoghan's treatment and it has generated over $25,000. However, further support is required.

Last week, Ira de Cleir, Eoghan's mother outlined: "I’d like to thank you for your donations, well wishes prayers and link sharing. You have been very generous. I’d like to include people who know neither Eoghan nor me, his mother, but who are reaching out a helping hand. I'm very touched by the kind gestures which are helping Eoghan get the medical care he needs."

"Right now, Eoghan is being home-cared. This involves renting a house and hospital equipment and taking on a day and night nurse, a physiotherapist and a speech therapist. He also has visits from his doctor. It is less costly than staying in the hospital, which so far, has come to over 40,000 dollars. It also permits me to be by his side each day. He is being weaned off his strong medicine and is stable and slowly progressing." Ira added

"There is additional good news. Eoghan is considered strong enough for necessary cranioplasty surgery (awaiting scan outcome). Surgery was scheduled for Wednesday February 10. Please pray for Eoghan, and the most successful surgery outcome."

Sadly, Eoghan’s surgery was postponed due to a COVID 19 red alert. His aunt Gisela (de Cleir) Jones on speaking with Ira, updated the Midland Tribune; hoping that the surgery will still be rescheduled for later in the month. This surgery will involve the insertion of a mini titanium plate into Eoghan’s skull.

In an effort to cover those costs, the Go-Fund-Me campaign was established by Mr de Cleir's family and friends. One of those helping to spearhead this campaign is Eoghan's uncle, Sean de Cleir, who spoke about the developing situation at the launch of the Go-Fund-Me drive.

"Unfortunately this is the kind of tragedy that every family dreads, it's a nightmare scenario in every sense. It would be a difficult enough situation to deal with in a pre-Covid world, but the with the added challenges and concerns that Covid has brought into all of our lives in 2020, the fact that this has happened to Eoghan so far away from home makes it perhaps the ultimate nightmare scenario for us to suddenly find themselves trying to cope with.

"We'd give anything to be by his side right now, as you can imagine, but that's just not possible. It's a heartbreaking set of circumstances, and we're just trying to get our heads around it, to be honest."

Sean continued: "I'd say if you asked anyone who knows Eoghan for one word to describe him, and I can vouch for this myself as well, it would probably be kindness. Be that someone who went to school with Eoghan here in Kinnitty, or someone who might have known him more from our family shop, or wherever it might have been."

"His kindness was something that he extended to everyone, in all directions. At the moment, we're very aware of his hospital costs which are rising all the time. That's why we've set up this Go-Fund-Me campaign."

"We also know that this is a demanding time of the year for people anyway, but we're really hoping that people can still lend their support to Eoghan in whatever way they can. This is an extremely distressing time for us, so we're more than grateful for any assistance that comes Eoghan's way, we really are."

Click here to make a donation to the 'GoFundMe' page set up to help Eoghan.