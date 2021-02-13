Super one bedroom apartment to rent in Tullamore doesn't come cheap

According to the latest report from Daft, the average rent in Offaly is now €978, on average 6.6% higher in the final three months of 2020.

However with limited rental stock available in the county, some properties are far more expensive.

This one-bedroom apartment at Behan House, Arden Road, Tullamore costs €1,450 per month. It has one single bedroom, a living area and a bathroom and it is described as being 'extremely spacious'.

The kitchen includes all built-in appliances including fridge-freezer, oven, hob, warming drawer, dishwasher and microwave, fitted washing machine/dryer.

While it is expensive, monthly rent is inclusive of heating, broadband, multi-room TV channels, refuse collection, hot water, underground car-parking space and lock-up storage area serviced by a lift.

