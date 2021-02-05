PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Spacious family home in sought after location on the market in Offaly

A superb and spacious five bedroom house in Offaly that comes with its own lily pond is on the market.

Located on the Daingean Road in Tullamore, it is on the market for €400,000.

It offers exceptional space, comfort and value in a sought after location.

Boasting spacious practical rooms throughout, the property also has a detached converted garage suitable as home office/gym/playroom and mature landscaped gardens with lily pond.

