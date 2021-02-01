PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Victorian residence in Offaly on the market at attractive price

A beautiful period residence in Offaly is on the market at an attractive price.

Bow House is a located on O'Moore Street in Tullamore and is on the market for €250,000.

Use the arrow in the top corner or swipe to go through the gallery of pictures

It is a four-bedroom period terraced town house that was built in 1838.

It is described as a 'fine example' of a period home of the time.

There is an archway for access to rear of the property with beautiful raised and landscaped gardens with large garden shed and additional storage sheds to rear.

It has a full height projected entrance bay which gives added distinction and character from the remainder of the original Victorian terrace.

Accommodation is comprised of Entrance Porch, Entrance Hallway, Living Room, Ground Floor Bedroom, Dining Room, Kitchen and Bathroom. On the first floor, Three Double Bedrooms, Walk In Wardrobe, Family Bathroom and Kitchenette.