PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a tour of this superb house in sought after location on the market in Offaly

What is described as a 'superb detached five bedroom bungalow' in a sought after location is on the market in Offaly.

Located in Clonagh West near Tullamore, and just past Tullamore Golf Club, this spacious family home is well presented throughout.

There are open fire feature fireplaces in the living room and dining room and large garage/fuel shed of c.60qm adds additional storage space and home office conversion options.

The property encompasses a site of circa 0.75 acre and boasts spacious landscaped gardens to front and rear with exceptional country side views.

Planning has previously been achieved for conversion of the attic space.

