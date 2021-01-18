PROPERTY IN FOCUS: 'Charming country cottage' in Offaly set to go up for auction for attractive price

What is described as a 'charming country cottage' in Offaly set to go up for auction for a very attractive price.

Described as being in an excellent location, the house is situated at Ballydownan, Geashill and will go under the hammer with a starting price of €155,000.

It is a four-bedroom home that is is walk in condition with it being described as being 'a credit to its current owners'.

This house is set amongst mature hedges and planting which gives it a wonderful country feeling but is only a short stroll away from Geashil village.

