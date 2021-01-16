PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Unique properties on huge site in Offaly on the market at intriguing price

What can only be described as unique properties in Offaly are now on the market at an intriguing price.

The Logcabins, Moorock, Ballycumber consists of two self contained log cabins on a 2.89 acre site with plenty of development potential. The whole lot is on the market for €120,000.

Both detached residences are non-permanent structures that sit on supports over a concrete slab.

Both have new double-glazed doors, double glazed windows and wood pellet stoves.

One has a front porch area that is described as being 'ideal for al fresco dining'.

