An iconic Offaly pub that has been substantially renovated is on the market.

The Thatch is located on the bank of the canal in Rahan and the price is on application only.

It has been substantially renovated and upgraded in recent times. It is a renowned live bar and music venue.

The Thatch, is a well-known public house of immense character with a history stretching back into the golden ages of water travel on the Grand Canal.

It also has a five-bedroom residence which can provide B&B facilities. There is ample car and coach parking facilities.