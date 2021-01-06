PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Large family home in Tullamore in need of modernisation on market for attractive price

A large family home in Tullamore in need of modernisation is on market for an attractive price.

Located on O Moore Street in the town, the four-bedroom house is on the market for €175,000.

A spacious residence, it is in need of modernisation but offers the opportunity to make a lovely family home.

The property has an extension to the rear and private rear garden with shed.

