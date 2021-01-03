GALLERY: Tullamore Chamber presents prestigious annual Business Awards

THE prestigious annual Tullamore and District Chamber of commerce Business Awards were presented just before Christmas.

Usually a gala affair attended by hundreds of people this year's event adhered to Government social distancing and gathering guidelines so just the winners, sponsors and Chamber President, Roger Guiney were present for the presentation in the Bridge House Hotel.

The 2020 award winners were

Emerging New Business : The King Oak

Businessperson of the Year: Ciaran Stewart, Supermac’s Tullamore

Employee of the Year: Lisa Geraghty, The Bridge House Hotel

Best Customer Service Experience: Leavy’s Centra

Offaly Tourism Award : Tullamore D.E.W Visitor Centre

Best SME 10+ Employees : Evans Cleaning Services

Best SME 1 -10 Employees : Cheveux Hair Salon

Best Licensed Premises : The Old Harbour Bar

Best Dining Experience : Balcone Italiano Restaurant

Environmental Awareness Award : ACETECH Vehicle Intelligence

Best Multi-National : STERIS

Best Professional Service : Midland Travel

Community Achievement Award : Tullamore Tractor Run

Retail Excellence : Galvin Tullamore

Best Website : The Enchanted Gift Shop

President’s Choice Award for Outstanding Community Involvement : John Cusack