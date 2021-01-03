GALLERY: Tullamore Chamber presents prestigious annual Business Awards
THE prestigious annual Tullamore and District Chamber of commerce Business Awards were presented just before Christmas.
Use the arrow in the top corner or swipe to go through the gallery
Usually a gala affair attended by hundreds of people this year's event adhered to Government social distancing and gathering guidelines so just the winners, sponsors and Chamber President, Roger Guiney were present for the presentation in the Bridge House Hotel.
The 2020 award winners were
Emerging New Business : The King Oak
Businessperson of the Year: Ciaran Stewart, Supermac’s Tullamore
Employee of the Year: Lisa Geraghty, The Bridge House Hotel
Best Customer Service Experience: Leavy’s Centra
Offaly Tourism Award : Tullamore D.E.W Visitor Centre
Best SME 10+ Employees : Evans Cleaning Services
Best SME 1 -10 Employees : Cheveux Hair Salon
Best Licensed Premises : The Old Harbour Bar
Best Dining Experience : Balcone Italiano Restaurant
Environmental Awareness Award : ACETECH Vehicle Intelligence
Best Multi-National : STERIS
Best Professional Service : Midland Travel
Community Achievement Award : Tullamore Tractor Run
Retail Excellence : Galvin Tullamore
Best Website : The Enchanted Gift Shop
President’s Choice Award for Outstanding Community Involvement : John Cusack
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on