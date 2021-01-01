MEMORY LANE: A massive gallery of pictures from New Year's Eve celebrations from the archives
It was a very different New Year's Eve this year with pubs, clubs and restaurants closed.
So here is a trip down memory lane with a huge gallery of pictures of New Year's Eve celebrations in Offaly from the Offaly Express Archives.
Swipe on the picture above or tap on the arrow in the top corner to go through the gallery.
How many familiar faces will you recognise? Get tagging.
