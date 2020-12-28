PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Incredible newly refurbished cottage in Offaly for sale for eye-opening price

A stunning and newly refurbished cottage on a large site in Offaly is on the market for an eye-opening price.

Located at Balinasragh, Killeigh, Blackberry Cottage sits on a 1-24 acre site and is on the market for €195,000.

According to the description, the kitchen/living/dining area is particularly impressive with a newly fitted stove and kitchen.

There are windows on all sides and french doors leading to the garden. There is an en suite shower room to the master bedroom, and a separate shower room.

There are two further bedrooms. There is a large patio and lots of off street parking and is described as making 'a dream first time purchase'.