MEMORY LANE: Full gallery of pictures from a Grad in Offaly from the archives

For our trip down memory lane today, we have a full gallery of pictures from a Grad held in Offaly.

Use the arrow in the top corner of the picture or swipe to go through the gallery.

We know very little about where or when the pictures were taken but we think it may be an Killina Grad which was held in the Tullamore Court Hotel. We think they were taken sometime between 2000 to 2005.

Don't forget to tag and share with any familiar faces.