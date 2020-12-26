GALLERY: Offaly school hosts hugely successful Christmas Market

TY students in an Offaly school ran a hugely successful Christmas Market to showcase their enterprise activities and mini-companies.

Use the arrow in the top corner or swipe to go through the gallery

Hosted in the Courtyard, the TY students in Killina created a fantastic Christmas atmosphere with decorations, music, carrol singing, Santa and elf costumes, and a huge variety of wares being sold. There were some brilliant ideas and products suitable for Christmas gifts and stocking-fillers.

As a first venture, it has been a spectacular success, and surely the birth of a new tradition in Killina.

The school extended congratulations to all students and thanked teachers Ms Hall (TY Coordinator) and especially enterprise teachers, Ms Nolan and Ms O'Connor.