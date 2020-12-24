Offaly school pays tribute to 'esteemed colleague and friend' retiring after 35 years

An Offaly school is paying tribute to their 'esteemed colleague and friend' who is retiring after 35 years of dedicated service.

Mairead Naughton has been at Scoil Mhuire in Tullamore since 1985 and has seen generations of the town's children come through the school.

Use the arrow in the top corner or swipe to see more pictures.

A message from the school reads:

"It is with great sadness that we bid farewell to our esteemed colleague and friend, Mairéad Naughton, after 35 years service at Scoil Mhuire. Pupils, staff, parents and board of management were all afforded the opportunity to pay tribute to Mairéad, whilst respecting Covid guidelines.

"Though she grew up in Galway, her links to Co. Offaly were well founded, having close family ties to Banagher. This link to the faithful county was copper fastened when she commenced teaching in Tullamore in 1985.

"Mairéad displayed versatility and talent as an educator, teaching a variety of classes throughout her time in Scoil Mhuire. Empathy and care for the child was at the core of Mairéad’s practice. Countless children have been influenced, persuaded and guided by Mairéad’s kindness during her career. In more recent years, she applied herself with gusto to her role as Special Educational Needs Co-ordinator, where her empathy and kindness, allied to her excellent organisational skills, meant that she truly excelled in this area. Indeed, the esteem in which Mairéad is held for her prowess in the area of special educational needs was evident in the tributes that poured in from colleagues in education throughout Co. Offaly and beyond.

"Mairéad played a very active role in working with parent associations, curricular initiatives and the development of the school generally. She was a supportive colleague - always willing and available to dispense advice and impart wisdom. Nothing was too much trouble. Though she applied herself to her work with diligence, her sense of humour and fun was never too far away and this endeared her to everyone she encountered. We are fortunate to have worked alongside such a calibre of person.

"We would like to take the opportunity to wish Mairéad every good health and happiness in the years ahead in the company of husband Paschal, and children Eoin, Aideen and Conor.

"Mairéad; teacher, mentor, friend - go n-éirí an bothar leat."