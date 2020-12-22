PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a tour of this custom designed home that is on the market in Offaly

A custom designed split level home that boasts a number of eye-catching features is on the market in Offaly.

Located on the Westmeath border at Kilcalre, Durrow, Tullamore, this five-bedroom home is on the market for €435,000.

As well as the five bedrooms, it has four bathrooms and sits on an elevated site overlooking the surrounding countryside.

It has bespoke, solid oak fitted kitchen units with granite work surfaces which also includes an island unit and dining area.

In total it has a footprint of 4,000 sq/ft and also boasts a built-in internal double garage and storage area.

