The show must go on at Tullamore Stage School

Despite the challenges of recent lockdowns, the instrumental and vocal students at Tullamore Stage School have continued to enjoy their music in adherence with Covid guidelines.

Under the direction of Regina McCarthy, the students are currently busy with their Christmas online programme. Check the school out on Facebook to enjoy wonderful music.

Featured in the pictures above are Avrit Machado- Flute; Tom Walsh - Violin; Vocal Performance - Rory Byrne, Eoin Byrne & David Guiney, Erin Guilfoyle, Caoimhe McIntyre Cleary, Ruby Delamere, Meabh Guilfoyle, Mary B. Finlay Scanlon & Clodagh Shaw; Megan Meleady- Cello and Aaron Bell - Saxophone.