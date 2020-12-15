GALLERY: High achievers honoured at ceremony at Offaly school

2020 has been a challenging year for everyone especially the young people of Ireland.

Despite calendar changes, calculated grades and remote learning. the Leaving Cert class of 2020 from St. Brendan's Community School shone brightly similar to their predecessors!

Not only did they meet the national average scores they exceeded them. Twenty-two students scored in excess of 500 points while four students attained more than 600 points.

A tradition exists in St. Brendan's where bursaries are given to assist outgoing students with their further studies and educational needs. Most students recently returned to collect their bursaries.

Unfortunately Sally Dolan, Michal Kazimarch, Emer Yeates, Padraig Kelly are missing from the pictures. They couldn’t attend due to studies and lockdown travel restrictions.

While we did not say farewell in the usual way we are so proud of all our students. Well done to each and every one of you. We hope we can celebrate your achievements with you in the future. Best wishes in the next part of your life chapter; third level education, the world of work and beyond. Remember to stay in touch with St. Brendan’s and let us know how you are getting on.