'Super-sized' and historic former convent and school in Offaly up for sale

What is described as a 'super-sized' and historic former convent and school in Offaly is up for sale.

The former LSU Convent on Main Street in Banagher is on the market with the price on application only.

Zoned commercial/residential, the property covers a total of approximately 14,110 sq/ft with 66 metres of road frontage.

It is a detached, L-shaped, two-storey structure and is extended to the rear.

