PROPERTY WATCH: Take a tour of this stunning home in highly sought after location on sale in Offaly

A rare opportunity has come up to acquire a detached residence located on one of Tullamore's 'most desirable roads'.

The Orchard is a four bedroom house located on Bachelors Walk in the town and is on the market for the not insignificant sum of €470,000.

The Orchard is described as 'a splendid architecturally designed home' set on a beautiful mature site.

The property is set back from the road and is entered via wooden gates, with a large mature front garden.

The property is described as being 'filled with flair and imagination' throughout.

There is a sunny patio and garden to the rear, with a south westerly aspect, which is ideal for outside entertaining.

