Landmark building with unlimited potential in Offaly town put up for sale

A landmark property located in the heart of an Offaly town is now on the market.

Most recently used as the Town Hall, the property is situated on a prominent 0.75 acre site adjacent to Kilcormac town square and centre and the price is only available on application.

Steeped full of memories this residential/commercial property has a long history and uses attached to it.

Block built in (approximately) 1961 by local butcher and builder Paddy McCormack, the property has been used as a Town Hall; ballroom dancing; music via events and showbands; drama & plays; residential offering/courthouse; food hall; town cinema and bingo hall.

This was all made possible due to the sheer size of the property, standing at circa 5,900 sq/ft, and special features such as elevated stadium-style seating with elevated old cinema projection area overhead; large dance/seating area with temporary drama stage incorporated; courtroom/supper hall/dancing & seating hall/residential offering; cloakroom; shop area and toilet facilities.

To the front and side of the property are tarmacadamed areas, and a large rear carpark with street access on to Ballyboy Road.

Interestingly, the property is zoned for both commercial and residential.

This property represents a rare and superb development opportunity in a prominent town centre location. Subject to planning permission, this property has unlimited potential in the right hands.

