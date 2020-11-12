Landmark building with unlimited potential in Offaly town put up for sale
A landmark property located in the heart of an Offaly town is now on the market.
Most recently used as the Town Hall, the property is situated on a prominent 0.75 acre site adjacent to Kilcormac town square and centre and the price is only available on application.
*Use the arrow in the top right-hand corner or swipe to browse through the gallery*
Steeped full of memories this residential/commercial property has a long history and uses attached to it.
Block built in (approximately) 1961 by local butcher and builder Paddy McCormack, the property has been used as a Town Hall; ballroom dancing; music via events and showbands; drama & plays; residential offering/courthouse; food hall; town cinema and bingo hall.
This was all made possible due to the sheer size of the property, standing at circa 5,900 sq/ft, and special features such as elevated stadium-style seating with elevated old cinema projection area overhead; large dance/seating area with temporary drama stage incorporated; courtroom/supper hall/dancing & seating hall/residential offering; cloakroom; shop area and toilet facilities.
To the front and side of the property are tarmacadamed areas, and a large rear carpark with street access on to Ballyboy Road.
Interestingly, the property is zoned for both commercial and residential.
This property represents a rare and superb development opportunity in a prominent town centre location. Subject to planning permission, this property has unlimited potential in the right hands.
For more information on this property, CLICK HERE.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on