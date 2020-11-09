PROPERTY WATCH: Impressive Offaly home in superb surroundings going up for auction
An impressive Offaly home in superb surroundings is going up for auction in the near future.
Shellimar House is located at Ballycon, Mount Lucas and has a guide price of €220,000.
The four bedroom house is situated on a landscaped private site. Described as a 'light filled home', it comes to market in excellent condition throughout
It is approached though an electric gated entrance with a sweeping tarmac drive and is surrounded with landscaped gardens.
This four bedroom detached home offers generous living accommodation and has a selection of garages and outbuildings.
